How to Book a Braindate at PCMA EduCon 2023

Engage in one-on-one conversations with peers on industry challenges and shared interests through a Braindate session.

Author: Convene Editors

Meet likeminded PCMA EduCon attendees to swap ideas, connect over similar interests, and explore solutions for industry challenges. Explore conversations one-on-one or as a group. Whatever environment you prefer, Braindate has you covered.

Download the PCMA EduCon event app, Swapcard, and log in to get started:

Book your seat via the Braindate Marketplace in Swapcard.

Check-in to your reserved Braindate at the Braindate check-in desk on the venue’s third floor.

Topics to book on Monday:

8 a.m. — Your Quest @ EduCon: Define an Intention, Build a Braintrust & Tackle a Life-Changing Project!

— Your Quest @ EduCon: Define an Intention, Build a Braintrust & Tackle a Life-Changing Project! 1:15 p.m. — How to Increase Your Housing Capture Rate

— How to Increase Your Housing Capture Rate 1:30 p.m. — Elevating Your Event Speakers & Presentations

— Elevating Your Event Speakers & Presentations 2 p.m. — Career Journey Series: Supplier Perspective

— Career Journey Series: Supplier Perspective 2 p.m. — Are you listening to your audience to more effectively design your event strategy?

Not finding what you are looking for? There are more topics available in the Braindate Marketplace via Swapcard — or set up your own Braindate.