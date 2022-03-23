The Palm Beaches: Perfect for Meetings of Every Size and Budget

With beautiful year-round weather and 47 miles of beaches on Florida’s southeastern coast, it’s easy to see the draw of The Palm Beaches. Whether it’s an intimate team-building event or a large-scale, industry-wide convention, this vibrant destination has plenty of options and amenities for meetings of every style, size, and budget.

Unique and Intimate

Planners looking for a unique setting for board meetings or team-building retreats will find plenty to choose from in The Palm Beaches. From Jupiter Beach to Boca Raton, The Palm Beaches is home to 39 unique cities and towns that each offer a picturesque backdrop for meetings and events. Take advantage of more than 200 cultural institutions and over 3,200 restaurants and bars that can easily be tailored to suit your group’s needs. Host attendees at Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa or at the newly reimagined PGA National Resort, then arrange for a fresh seafood feast at Guanabanas, where they’ll sit surrounded by swaying palm trees, woven tiki huts and views of the Intracoastal Waterway.

Stylish Mid-Size Gatherings

Meeting in The Palm Beaches makes it easy to think outside the boardroom, especially when it comes to mid-size events. Immerse attendees in the area’s natural beauty at one-of-a-kind venues such as the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach or the National Croquet Center in West Palm Beach. Take your event out on the water on a chartered luxury yacht, or on an intracoastal kayak tour of palatial Palm Beach mansions. For a touch of the old-world elegance that The Palm Beaches are known for, The Addison—a 1926 estate-turned-meeting-venue—and the renowned Flagler Museum are hard to beat.

Go Big in West Palm Beach

Meetings inspire people to think big. So why not invite the best and brightest minds of your industry to gather in a thriving destination as forward-thinking as The Palm Beaches? Located in the heart of West Palm Beach sits the Palm Beach County Convention Center, offering 350,000 square feet of meeting space including a 100,000-square-foot exhibit hall, 22,000-square-foot ballroom and 19 breakout rooms ideal for trade shows and large-scale events. With the boutiques, restaurants and nightlife options of The Square and downtown’s Clematis Street just a quick walk or free trolley ride away, your attendees will be more than happy. You can also opt for the seamless meeting experience of the Boca Raton Meetings Collection—anchored by the iconic The Boca Raton, offering, 150,000 square feet of meeting space and plenty of food and entertainment options all within walking distance.

The Beaches on a Budget

Because staying on budget is just as important as choosing the perfect venue and destination, The Palm Beaches Groups Sales and Destination Services Team can help you put together a custom meeting package with offers and cost savings, that gets you everything you want at the price you need.

Ready to plan your next event in the ever-inspiring The Palm Beaches? The experts at Discover The Palm Beaches are here to help bring your vision to life.