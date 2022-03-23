Experience the New Downtown Las Vegas at Circa Resort & Casino

Downtown Las Vegas is having a bit of a renaissance. Case in point: The brand-new Circa Resort & Casino. As the first ground-up hotel built in downtown since the 1980s—and the first adults-only resort in the city—Circa brings all the glamour and style of vintage Vegas well into the modern era. It’s time to think outside the Strip and show your attendees a different side of this beloved meeting destination.

Surrounded by hip galleries, trendy restaurants, kitschy neon signs and cutting-edge street art, Circa lets your attendees fully immerse themselves in downtown’s famed Fremont Street Experience. Having only been open for one year, the resort has already snagged the coveted AAA Four Diamond rating, as well as being named Property of the Year (North America) at the 2021 Global Gaming Awards.

And it’s easy to see what all the well-deserved hype is about. Host an unforgettable pool party at Stadium Swim, the three-tiered, six-pool outdoor oasis with a 143-foot screen, lounge areas, private cabanas, swim-up bars and plenty of room for up to 4,000 guests to soak in the sun. Or treat your sport-loving attendees to an exciting evening at Sportsbook, the largest sports betting experience in the world. For something more intimate, reserve the Legacy Club for a cocktail party that comes with swanky seating options and panoramic views of the city from the outdoor terrace perched high up on Circa’s 60th floor. This September, you’ll also have access to 35,000 square feet of brand-new meeting space comprised of elegant ballrooms and breakout areas, all fully equipped with state-of-the-art audio and visual technology and an in-house team to help you bring your vision to life, Vegas style.

Whether they’re well-acquainted with the Vegas Strip or are eager to experience their first Las Vegas event, give your attendees something fresh and exciting to look forward to at downtown’s buzziest new venue, Circa Resort & Casino.