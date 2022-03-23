Top 5 Reasons to Meet in Vegas Right Now

Year-round sunny weather, world-renowned dining and entertainment, state-of-the-art convention facilities—there are plenty of reasons that make Las Vegas a perennial favorite for meeting planners and attendees alike. Here are the top 5:

1. Accommodations

With approximately 150,000 rooms available throughout the destination, Las Vegas offers the best group value proposition in the world. Not only will your attendees be excited to stay at a resort or hotel they likely recognize (even if they’ve never been before), planners can easily find accommodations for every budget and style for groups both large and small.

2. Tons of Meeting Space

If it’s space you’re after, Vegas has you covered. Las Vegas boasts more than 14-million square feet of exhibit and meeting space, including three of the United States’ top 10 largest convention centers: the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, The Venetian Expo and the Las Vegas Convention Center. And now, you can also utilize more than 2-million square feet of additional meeting space at brand-new venues such as Circa Resort & Casino, CAESARS FORUM and Resorts World Las Vegas.

3. Increased Attendance

On average, attendance increases 9% when conventions rotate into Las Vegas, with attendees spending more time in meetings and on the tradeshow floor. And with hybrid events being a new mainstay in the industry, resorts and venues across the destination remain at the forefront of technological advancements when it comes to mixing in-person and virtual. Expect incredible internet bandwidth, on-site broadcast studios, virtual reality capabilities, live hosting and contactless processes.

4. Exceptional Convention Venues & Service

With the highly qualified staff at every level of engagement, Las Vegas provides an exceptional convention experience you can count on. Why else would the city maintain the top ranking on the Trade Show News Network (TSNN) list of tradeshow destinations for the last 26 years (and counting)? And with health and safety at top of mind, you can rest easy knowing that the Las Vegas Convention Center, The Venetian Convention and Expo Center, Resorts World Las Vegas, and Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, as well as the Harry Reid International Airport, have all received GBAC STAR™ Facility Accreditation, the gold standard for the cleaning industry.

5. Affordability and Diversity

Vegas may be well-suited to large conventions, but smaller events also pack a big punch when you host them here. No matter your meeting size, Las Vegas can accommodate any group of attendees with options for every budget. Check out some of the versatile new spaces at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, or AREA15, the Legacy Room at Circa Hotel & Casino, The Stella Studio at The Venetian Expo and many more.

Let the friendly experts at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority help you make your next event a huge success.