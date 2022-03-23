People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Dina Fenili Niekamp

Dina Fenili Niekamp has been appointed director of sales, marketing, and brand of Miraval Resorts. She is responsible for driving consumer awareness, with a focus on the global expansion of the Miraval brand and leading the marketing and communications efforts for Miraval’s three properties across the U.S. Fenili Niekamp also serves on behalf of Miraval as a member of the Global Wellness Institute’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council. Previously, she worked as director of sales and marketing at the Kimpton Gray Hotel in Chicago.

Heather Seasholtz

Heather Seasholtz, CMP, DES, has been named vice president, conference operations for Conference Managers, a meeting and event management organization. Seasholtz has worked in meeting and event management for more than two decades, and most recently served as director, Americas operations for Drug Information Association. She is also the co-creator of the Pandemic Compliance Advisor course offered through Health Education Services.

Isabel Gracia and Constanza Montalva

W South Beach has announced two new additions to its management team. Isabel Gracia has been appointed director of sales and marketing. She will lead sales initiatives and targeted audience engagement through marketing campaigns, brand initiatives, and network management. Gracia has more than 20 years of sales and marketing experience, and most recently served as director of sales and marketing at Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Puerto Rico.

Constanza Montalva has joined W South Beach as its director of programming. In this role, Montalva will lead the property’s programming events and brand partner activations, in addition to working alongside the sales and marketing team to create creative campaigns. She has more than 10 years of marketing, events, and sales experience, and previously worked with Aurora Anguilla, Casa Dragones Tequila, Ferragamo, and Zadig & Voltaire.