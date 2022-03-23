News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

The Great Resignation or the Great Rethink?

Unsettled by the pandemic, most of us are considering our jobs with a fresh perspective and some are quitting. It’s been called “The Great Resignation,” but, for many, it’s more of a “Great Rethink.” Do we really like our employers’ culture? Do we feel that we’re fairly treated and have the advancement opportunities we want? Most profoundly, does our work feels as meaningful as we’d like it to? For those answering “no” to any of these questions, Harvard Business Review dives into research on “deep purpose” organizations that offer some strategies that individuals can use to find more meaning in their careers and lives.