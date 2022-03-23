News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
The Great Resignation or the Great Rethink?
Unsettled by the pandemic, most of us are considering our jobs with a fresh perspective and some are quitting. It’s been called “The Great Resignation,” but, for many, it’s more of a “Great Rethink.” Do we really like our employers’ culture? Do we feel that we’re fairly treated and have the advancement opportunities we want? Most profoundly, does our work feels as meaningful as we’d like it to? For those answering “no” to any of these questions, Harvard Business Review dives into research on “deep purpose” organizations that offer some strategies that individuals can use to find more meaning in their careers and lives.
Only 10 Percent of Your Success Is Based on Your Performance
Have you been told that people will notice your success if you work hard? Were you instructed to keep your head down, nose clean, be a good team player, and produce? That should be enough, but it’s not. Research has shown that only 10 percent of your success is based on your performance — the remainder is based on three things. Forbes suggests a shorthand way to remember them with the acronym PIE.
The Most Effective Way to Talk to Your Boss About Having Too Much Work
One side effect of working from home is that supervisors have a hard time seeing how hard their team is working. As a result, you may find that you’re overwhelmed with tasks and that new requests come in faster than you can clear off the old ones. Don’t just assume that you are supposed to be overwhelmed with work. You really are allowed to talk to your boss about your workload. Fast Company offers three things you can do to prepare for that discussion.
‘It’s Going to Get Messy’: How Rising Generational Divides Could Kill Workplace Culture
Baby boomers, Gen X, Millennials, Gen Z: They’re all at odds over what a post-pandemic workplace and work-life balance should look like. The pandemic exacerbated differences in intergenerational values, and if left unchecked, those differences could quickly lead to toxic workplace cultures, experts warn. WorkLife has more on navigating intergenerational divides in agile, cross-functional, and distributed working arrangements.