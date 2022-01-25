The Palm Beaches: Memorable Meetings and Inspiring Venues

When it comes to meetings in The Palm Beaches, you really can have it all. There’s everything in place to do business and unique off-site venues full of local flavor. That combination creates a perfect meeting experience.

The Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach offers 350,000 square feet of meeting space, 100,000 square feet for exhibits, a 22,000 square feet ballroom and 19 breakout rooms. It’s connected to the Hilton West Palm Beach and across the street from the West Palm Beach Marriott. Also across the street from the convention center is The Square, with over 60 shops and restaurants, and outdoor entertainment.

The impressive off-site venues will put the exclamation point on the meeting’s overall success.

The National Croquet Center in West Palm Beach is home to four acres of lush lawns, a 19,000 square foot clubhouse, lounge with full bar, three ballrooms, and veranda overlooking the lawns. Up the fun factor with a croquet tournament.

Mix up things with a farm-to-table event at Swank Farms. The Loxahatchee farm is on 20 acres with vegetable crops, wildflowers, cows, pigs and chickens. The decked-out pole barn is 8,500 square feet. Come nightfall candles and string lighting set your reception or dinner aglow.

The Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach make for a magical event meeting attendees won’t forget. The gardens feature Japanese bridges, waterfalls and the museum houses more than 7,000 Japanese art objects and artifacts, theater, and more.

Another Delray Beach treasure is the Delray Beach Market. This is Florida’s largest food hall, with more than 25 vendors. Ideal for your meeting are spots like The Mezz, a hipster mixed-use space that overlooks the marketplace below, with bar, indoor and outdoor seating.

The Palm Beaches Group Sales and Destination Services Team is ready to partner with you to plan the meeting that attendees will always remember in The Palm Beaches. Contact the team at https://www.thepalmbeaches.com/meetings/the-sales-team.