The Ocean Center Daytona Beach Reflects Its Stunning Coastal Setting

The Ocean Center boasts an unforgettable location—just 400 feet from the world-famous sands of Daytona Beach.

And even while they’re inside, meeting attendees will find inspiration in the seaside setting. With light-filled interiors and coastal-inspired art, the complex reflects its proximity to the ocean around every turn.

With more than 200,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space, the Ocean Center is Florida’s fifth-largest convention center. It features a 93,028-square-foot exhibit hall, 9,600-seat arena, and multiple meeting rooms and ballrooms. The Ocean Center’s attentive staff works with groups of all sizes to find just the right spaces for your needs.

The “Diving Board,” for example, provides a memorable setting for a small cocktail reception. The striking open-air balcony juts out from the center, giving attendees prime views of the beach and nighttime fireworks.

Daytona’s legendary sun, sand, surf and speed are reflected in the Ocean Center’s Art in Public Places collection. In the entrance atrium, attendees are greeted by the soaring Sol Tracker—a kinetic sculpture of dichroic glass and aluminum that echoes the interplay of water and light.

When the meeting day is done, attendees don’t have to venture far to soak up all Daytona has to offer. Not only is the beach steps away, the Ocean Center is surrounded by waterfront hotel accommodations, shops and restaurants.

It’s a short drive to the area’s other claim to fame—Daytona International Speedway—where visitors can drive a racecar in the NASCAR Racing Experience.

To find out more about hosting your next event at the one-of-a-kind Ocean Center, visit www.oceancenter.com/oc/go-beyond.stml.