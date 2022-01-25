Find an Oasis of Team-Building Experiences in Greater Palm Springs

From world-class golf to animal adventures to private jeep tours through a majestic desert landscape, Greater Palm Springs is filled with opportunities for team engagement. Here are 5 unique team-building experiences that can help your group tap into the natural wonders found throughout Greater Palm Springs—and tap into their own well of inspiration while they’re at it.

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens

Mountain lions, emus, camels, giraffes, desert bighorn sheep and many more desert-dwelling creatures all call The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens home. Here your team can get up close and personal with a variety of animals on a private safari tour though the zoo, as well as discover the pristine beauty of the surrounding Colorado Desert on one of the Zoo’s three nature trails. With more than 12 indoor and outdoor event spaces to choose from—including at the sprawling new Rhino Savanna habitat—you can easily continue your group’s walk on the wild side with a cocktail party to cap off the day.

Metate Ranch

Nestled at the base of Coachella Valley’s Indio Hills is Metate Ranch, an 800-acre private stretch of land that’s surrounded by undulating mountain peaks and some undeniable desert magic. Book a Red Jeep Tour for your group to explore the landscape in a safe and exciting way, followed by a gathering at Metate Ranch’s Enchanted Desert venue. With two-levels featuring an outdoor games arcade, fire pits, shaded seating areas, a sparkling pond and a backdrop of striking canyon walls, you won’t find an event canvas quite like this anywhere else.

PGA West

Have a team filled with golfers (or golf fans)? Take them to the Western home of golf in America—PGA West. With nine courses set at the base of the Santa Rosa Mountains and designed by legends such as Jack Nicklaus and Pete Dye, booking a tee time at any one of these exceptional courses is guaranteed to impress. Couple that with meetings and accommodations hosted at the iconic La Quinta Resort & Club and your team will be more than happy.

Coachella Valley Arena

Scheduled to open in late 2022, the brand-new Coachella Valley Arena is poised to be the next crown jewel of sports and entertainment in the area. Start making plans now to treat your team to an outing to see the new Coachella Valley Firebirds do their thing in the hockey rink, and be sure to book a private luxury suite so they can relax, mingle and cheer the team on alongside exceptional views of the ice.

