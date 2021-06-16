The Palm Beaches Make It Easy to Infuse Events with Local Flavor

When you book a meeting or convention in The Palm Beaches, the Destination Services team can help bring local experiences and flavor to all aspects of the event—even if some attendees are remote.

As Florida’s Cultural Capital, The Palm Beaches inspire the many artists who call this tropical paradise home. Planners can create a culturally rich experience for attendees by bringing talented artists into the event through the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County’s Cultural Concierge Program.

During PCMA Convening Leaders at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in January, for example, attendees watched local artist Gregory Dirr craft a piece inspired by Palm Beach County’s ecosystems out of recycled materials. They also heard from keynote speaker, local artist and best-selling author Camilla Webster, who guided participants through “The Art of the Pivot.”

The Palm Beaches can help planners spice up events through customized food-and-beverage experiences with local products—whether it’s produce grown at Swank Farms, cupcakes from Ganache Bakery, or a cup of joe from Oceana Coffee or Pumphouse Roasters.

Such partners as Lynora’s Italian restaurant, a local staple for over 35 years, and West Palm Beach Food Tours will send out pre-event kits to build excitement for the destination, and ship gift packages to virtual attendees—so they, too, can get a taste of the area.

In fact, The Palm Beaches Destination Services team has many resources to make sure virtual attendees stay engaged, from providing interactive “brain breaks” in between sessions, to customizing immersive virtual tours of cultural institutions and attractions.

To enhance the wellness experience, both physically and mentally, attendees can enjoy spacious outdoor venues, on-site wellness classes, and rewarding team-building experiences that positively impact the local environment and community.

To learn how Discover The Palm Beaches can help you make your next event engaging and memorable, visit www.thepalmbeaches.com/meetings.