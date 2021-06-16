DES Expert Hour Insights: Jayson Chau

What are the key marketing metrics to look for in social media platforms?

Expert Hour Insights pull questions asked by students during the weekly live expert hours in the APAC Digital Event Strategist (DES) certification course. Jayson Chau, Senior Manager – Digital, Sinclair and DES APAC Expert for Module 5: Marketing + Social Media, was asked the question: What are the key marketing metrics to look for in social media platforms?

The global meetings industry has certainly been affected by the omnipresent use of social media in our everyday lives. More than just a way to connect with our loved ones, social media has increasingly become a source of information for people to get updates on professional news and trends. Organisations are trying to incorporate social media into their marketing strategy but often struggle to measure success with it? Jayson Chau shares with us “It’s not just about engagement but conversion!”

“I think it’s common especially in Hong Kong brands to look for engagement. Whenever I get a brief from our clients, the first thing they ask is ‘How many likes can you bring me?’. To that, my answer is ‘if I get you 10,000 likes, what does it mean for your business?’. Does it bring you any money? Does it bring you any profits? No, it doesn’t.

So, does that mean engagement is not important? No! Engagement is important, but it’s not the only thing that you should look at. In an ideal case, you would create a healthy community that likes your content, shares it with their friends and has feedback for you. But at the end you want them to convert. Conversion is the number one matrix that you should look at. That’s how you justify your return on investment or even ask for more marketing budget. If you put $10,000 or hundred million dollars, how much does it bring back? If it doesn’t bring you a positive profit, you’re losing money.

So, if you are hiring an agency, ask them what the conversion percentage they can get you is. If they do not have an answer, you should probably reconsider”

Meet DES APAC Expert, Jayson Chau, Senior Manager – Digital, Sinclair Comms

Jayson is a social media expert whose results-driven approach always sees him bring out-of-the-box creative ideas backed by concrete insights to the table, taking brands to the next level through powerful digital strategy. With a background in copywriting, Jayson is an in-demand digital content creator and social media strategist who has worked across industry and sector. Having lived in North America for some time, he also has a comprehensive understanding of international trends.