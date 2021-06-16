Corporate America Is Not Okay With Vaccination Requirements

Fortune’s annual survey of CEOs shows that only one in 10 corporate leaders plans to require proof of vaccination for employees to return to the office. And while few leaders want their teams to continue fully remote work, the majority are on board for hybrid work schedules.

Author: Curt Wagner

COVID-19 vaccination requirements to attend events aren’t popular among planners and suppliers — especially in the U.S. — according to Convene’s latest research. Making vaccinations a requirement to return to offices hasn’t caught on with organizational leaders, either.

In Fortune’s annual survey of the 500 top CEOs conducted May 3 and 14, only 10 percent of the 72 corporate leaders who responded said they plan to require vaccinations for staff members returning to the office. While 31 percent are still considering the policy, 59 percent said they won’t require it, according to the survey.

Results from Convene’s May Recovery Dashboard survey shows that planners and suppliers continue to be mostly against making proof of vaccination a requirement for attendance, with only 20 percent of 232 participating planners and 19 percent of the 143 suppliers favoring that policy. Those were mostly U.S. respondents. By contrast, 67 percent of 184 event professionals doing business in the APAC region who participated in a recent PCMA survey said they would make vaccination a requirement.

Results from another Fortune poll conducted in May suggest that most American workers don’t favor having to show proof of being vaccinated in order to return to the office: More than half (53 percent) of the 2,113 U.S. adults surveyed said they are opposed to businesses asking for proof.

The latest Fortune survey also asked CEOs about the big return to offices versus continued working from home. And those digital nomads who hoped they could continue to work from anywhere might have those dreams dashed: Only 3 percent of respondents said fully remote work or one day per week in the office is ideal for their companies.

Most of the respondents, however, are fine with a hybrid mix of in-office and remote work. More than half (53 percent) of the CEOs who responded said two or three days per week in the office is the ideal setup for “knowledge workers,” while 39 percent said 4 days a week or more in the office is best.

Curt Wagner is digital editor of Convene.