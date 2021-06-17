People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Denise Bosmans

Visit Spokane has added Denise Bosmans to its team as a director of sales. Bosmans will work in the Visit Spokane Washington, D.C., satellite office. She brings more than 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry to her new role, and most recently worked as the northeast regional director of convention sales for RenoTahoe.

Laurayne Croke

Laurayne Croke has been named complex director of sales and marketing for the Southernmost Beach Resort and the Marker Key West Harbor Resort, both located in Key West, Florida. Croke will be responsible for all sales and marketing efforts, in addition to managing all public relations and social media efforts. Croke has two decades of experience in the industry. Prior to beginning her new role, she served as complex director of sales and marketing for SBE Group in Miami.

David Martins

The St. Regis Washington, D.C. has appointed David Martins as director of sales and marketing. In this role, he will be overseeing all sales, marketing, and catering efforts for the hotel. Martins joins the property from the Ritz-Carlton New York Central Park, where he served as director of sales since 2019.

Ryan Kirby

Ryan Kirby has been appointed director of sales and marketing for the Westin Tempe ahead of its opening in August 2021. Kirby, who has worked in hospitality for 14 years, has previously worked for the Westin Moana Surfrider, Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, W Los Angeles — West Beverly Hills, and W Scottsdale.