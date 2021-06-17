News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
The ‘Great Resignation’ Is Here
A study by Microsoft found that 41 percent of the global workforce would consider leaving their current employer within the next year, reports Fast Company, fueled by three forces: generational changes, the economic crisis, and the realization people have had that they can have a different social contract, spending more time with family when they work remote and skip the commute.
Science Says You Should Mute Those Work Emails on Vacation
While the coronavirus pandemic has undoubtedly changed the way most people travel, it’s also changed the way we work — something that has long driven travel choices among vacation-time-averse Americans. At a time when remote-only offices make it hard to log off, new research shared in Condé Nast Traveler shows the importance of setting boundaries.
5 Steps to Turn Your Idea Into a Powerful TED-Worthy Story
Have you ever listened to a presentation and after the person was done speaking, you still had no idea what they were talking about? People often have great ideas but simply cannot explain them. Tamsen Webster, keynote speaker, former executive producer of TEDxCambridge, and author of the new book, Find Your Red Thread, laid out a five-step plan in Forbes to turn your ideas into a story that compels your audience to take action — including identifying the problem that they didn’t yet know they have.
The Back to the Office Maximum
Right now, most organizations are focused on the hours, days, and location of the big return to the office, but smart organizations are listening to what their employees are telling them about the kind of flexibility they seek. The best corporate messaging should be this: This is going to be complicated, and iterative, and take time to figure out, but we’re committed to making it work, Anne Helen Petersen writes in her Culture Study newsletter.