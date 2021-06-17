News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

5 Steps to Turn Your Idea Into a Powerful TED-Worthy Story

Have you ever listened to a presentation and after the person was done speaking, you still had no idea what they were talking about? People often have great ideas but simply cannot explain them. Tamsen Webster, keynote speaker, former executive producer of TEDxCambridge, and author of the new book, Find Your Red Thread, laid out a five-step plan in Forbes to turn your ideas into a story that compels your audience to take action — including identifying the problem that they didn’t yet know they have.