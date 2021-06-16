Meetings Reach Their Peak at Harrah’s Cherokee Resort and Casino

Harrah’s Cherokee Resort and Casino already has everything groups need to do business—all in a spectacular mountain setting in Cherokee, N.C. And soon it will offer even more.

A major expansion, expected to be complete by this October, is adding a new conference center and hotel tower to the resort. Once it debuts, Harrah’s Cherokee Resort and Casino will be the largest hotel conference center under one roof in both the Carolinas—with 120,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, and 1,800 deluxe guest rooms and suites.

The addition includes 83,000 square feet of conference space, a 32,000-square-foot ballroom and a 33,000-square-foot exhibition hall, with plenty of smaller meeting and pre-function spaces.

While the existing Council Fire Ballroom boasts 13,801 square feet of space, additional one-of-a-kind venues abound at Harrah’s Cherokee. The 16,815-square-foot Event Center can be configured six different ways to accommodate 100 to 1,500 guests.

Available for receptions, the indoor and outdoor pool decks boast mesmerizing mountain views. And all 11 restaurants welcome groups and are available for complete buyouts.

To please all tastes, consider a dine-around arrangement. Attendees can sample such venues as the new Wicked Weed Brewery—an outpost of the popular Asheville brewpub—and a celebrity chef-inspired restaurant opening this fall.

Wherever they gather, attendees will find plenty to do in their free time, from treatments at the luxurious Mandara Spa, to bowling and video games at Ultrastar Multi-tainment Center.

Of course, the location of Harrah’s Cherokee is itself an enticing draw. At the base of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park—the most visited national park in the U.S.—the 56-acre mountain retreat is just 55 miles from Asheville Regional Airport and less than three hours by car from major metro areas in the Southeast.

Click here to learn more about all Harrah’s Cherokee can offer your next meeting or event, or visit www.caesarsmeansbusiness.com.