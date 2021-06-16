As attendees take to the road again for meetings and conventions, they’re looking for memorable experiences to satisfy pent-up wanderlust. And that’s just what they’ll find in beautiful Aurora, the Gateway to the Rockies.

“Aurora is ready to welcome back meetings, conferences, and conventions with new hotel properties and expanded off-site venues you can’t find anywhere else,” says Bruce Dalton, President and CEO of Visit Aurora.

Dalton invites groups to experience a different side of Colorado in Aurora, which boasts 1 million square feet of official meeting space—all conveniently located just minutes from Denver International Airport.

Outstanding venues include Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, Colorado’s largest convention center, with its own water park and plenty of Rocky Mountain charm; and The Hangar at Stanley Marketplace, a historic airplane hangar that’s been transformed into one of the metro area’s largest indoor and outdoor meeting spaces.

Aurora offers unforgettable team-building experiences as well. You can arrange for attendees to:

• Saddle up in the city to experience Colorado on horseback with 12 Mile Stables, located at Cherry Creek State Park. Select their sunset tour for an especially breathtaking trek.

• Craft a culinary delight at Create Cooking School, located inside Stanley Marketplace, where attendees work together to prepare, cook, and plate their own entrées in chef-led classes.

• Brew beer or make mozzarella cheese at The Brew Hut, located at Dry Dock Brewing Company South Dock, where attendees learn how to make their Colorado-famous recipes.

• Pop the bubbly at Haykin Family Cider, where yeast meets apples to create a Colorado sparkling cider. Their modern taproom can be transformed into a private event space, with plenty of sampling and conversations with the cider maker.

To learn more about planning an unforgettable meeting or convention in Aurora, go to www.visitaurora.com.