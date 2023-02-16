Tampa Bay Makes It Easy to Plan Successful Meetings

Get ready to experience the Tampa Bay Effect It’s where dynamic meetings of all size come together effortlessly in Tampa Bay—and why the Tampa Convention Center has booked its busiest convention schedule in history in 2023.

One big draw is the convention center itself. Recently renovated, the 600,000-square-foot waterfront Tampa Convention Center offers stunning views of Tampa Bay, with plenty of natural light—inviting the Florida sunshine right into meeting rooms.

Soon planners will have even more options to choose from at the convention center. Debuting in June will be 18 new waterfront meeting rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, fronted by an expansive outdoor terrace.

Attendees and planners alike love the Tampa Convention Center’s location. More than 3,300 hotel rooms are within five blocks. Just across the street, the new JW Marriott Tampa Water Street boasts mesmerizing views, a rooftop pool and 100,000 square feet of event space. Attendees can also hop on the TECO streetcar for the short ride to Ybor City, Tampa’s Historic Latin Quarter, and the boutique Hotel Haya, designed with midcentury Cuban flair.

The Tampa Riverwalk conveniently links the convention center with many of downtown Tampa’s must-visit experiences, like gems on a string. Attendees can stroll or bike along the 2.6-mile waterfront walkway to celebrated museums, parks, award-winning restaurants and such attractions as The Florida Aquarium, recently rated one of the best aquariums in the U.S.

The water provides even more opportunities for group outings and team-building, from sunset dining cruises and eBoat rentals to guided standup paddleboard lessons.

Experience The Tampa Bay Effect for yourself. Contact a Visit Tampa Bay representative to learn more about bringing your meeting to Tampa Bay, or learn more at TampaMeetings.com.