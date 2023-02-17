Orlando Offers More for Meetings Than Ever Before

If you’ve been dreaming about breaking the mold with your next meeting or event, Orlando can help you achieve it.

After all, Orlando is the place where “never been done” gets done every day. And as the city continues to evolve, you’ll find Orlando offers more for meeting attendees than ever before.

Take Orlando’s dining scene. For the first time, the city’s culinary stars have captured the attention of the esteemed MICHELIN Guide, with 33 restaurants achieving recognition—including four earning the MICHELIN star rating.

You’ll find just the right accommodations for your group among Orlando’s 480-plus hotels—with even more on the horizon. Slated to open in fall 2023, the Conrad Orlando will feature 433 luxury rooms and suites, 40,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, a spa and a signature rooftop experience. The hotel will be part of the massive 10,000-bedroom resort complex Evermore Orlando Resort, offering an array of stay experiences, from single homes to villas, flats and hotel guestrooms.

The brand-new Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando — Disney Springs® Area, with 17,000 square feet of meeting space, is ready to welcome guests, and the music-themed Aloft Lake Nona, with a 10,000-square-foot conference center, will open later this year. Meanwhile, the Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek is adding more than 90,000 square feet of meeting space with its Waterside expansion.

There are lots of meeting options at the state-of-the-art Orange County Convention Center (OCCC), with 7.1 million square feet of meeting space. Later this year, elevated health services will be available for groups utilizing the OCCC with the opening of the Orlando Health Virtual Care Center. Attendees will have access to medical providers via virtual visits 24 hours a day, and the clinic will be staffed by clinicians during major conventions.

Even getting to Orlando has never been easier. The new South Terminal Complex adds 15 gates to Orlando International Airport (MCO). When the Brightline Orlando Station at MCO opens later this year, attendees can travel to Orlando via high-speed rail from Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

To learn more about breaking the mold with your next meeting or convention, visit OrlandoMeeting.com.