Elevate Your Meeting With Greater Fort Lauderdale’s New Hotels and Restaurants

Greater Fort Lauderdale is an ideal destination for doing business, and there are new reasons why it should top the list for your next meeting or convention.

For starters, there’s the influx of new hotels like the Four Seasons Hotels and Residences, AC Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach, and Avid Hotel Fort Lauderdale Airport – Cruise in Dania Beach, adding to the existing 38,000+ hotel rooms. The Four Seasons offers more than 12,000 square feet of event space, including the 1,500 square-foot Atlantic Terrace with its ocean and garden views and the Mabel Room, floor-to-ceiling windows in a 4,100 square foot space that will wow your crowd of up to 300 people. For smaller gatherings, the AC Hotel has more than 2,000 square feet of event space, including three event and two breakout rooms, and a suite of business services, equipment and supplies to facilitate a smooth meeting. Avid Hotel is convenient for business travelers as it is minutes from the airport and a short drive to downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Then there are recent additions to the culinary scene like Timpano. Its handcrafted pasta is sure to please meeting attendees. The 40-year-old Fort Lauderdale favorite, Anthony’s Runway 84, reopened after closing last year and is now a hip Italian supper-club with live music. It can accommodate 120 people seated for a full restaurant buyout. Fleming’s, in the heart of downtown Fort Lauderdale, features private dining rooms, a full restaurant buyout and customizable menus. TIMBR is set to open soon with its 6,500 square-foot of space in a 100-year-old building, and the menu will feature American-European fusion fare. Up the fun factor for getting to the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center and offsite venues with a ride on the Water Taxi traveling along the Intracoastal Waterway. Hop on and off to eat, drink and shop along the 11 stops between Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood. The Water Taxi also offers private themed tours and cruises for groups.

