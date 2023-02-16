News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
It’s Time to Embrace the 40-Percent Office
Studies have found that employees thrive when they spend 23-40 percent of their time in the office. Fast Company explores how physical offices can be redesigned or repurposed to adapt to this new reality.
How to Decide Between Job Offers
Career pivots often cause anxiety, deterring individuals from even trying to make a move. But as career coach Kelli Thompson explains in Quartz, there’s one concern she hears over and over: How do I know if I’ve found the right company? The key, she says, is using your head, heart, and gut — by employing a five-step process — to gain clarity when making a decision.
The Evolution of Mentorships in the Age of Remote Work
Like so many other things, the pandemic and the rise of remote work upended the concept and practice of mentorship — it may seem a bit strange mentoring someone via Zoom, after all. WorkLife shares how companies are reflecting on how their programs have evolved while staying true to their mission as employees started working from everywhere.
Answering the Dreaded “What Are Your Salary Expectations?” Question
There are many interview questions that inspire dread in an interviewee — from “What’s your greatest weakness?” to “Tell me about yourself.” But one, in particular, is especially complicated: “What are your salary expectations?” If you go too low, you may end up making less than they’re willing to pay. But if you go too high, you could price yourself out of the job. Harvard Business Review offers practical strategies for how to approach this question along with sample answers to use as a guide.