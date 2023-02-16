People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Daniel Treuman and Tanya Hamel

Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACVB) has announced two new hires. Daniel Treuman has been named destination services executive. In this role, he will manage groups with a minimum of 250 hotel rooms on peak night. Treuman will also serve as the liaison between the sales department, meeting planners, ACVB member companies, and trade associations. Treuman previously served as senior event manager at Atlanta Marriott Marquis.

Tanya Hamel has joined the ACVB team as national sales manager. She is responsible for selling and marketing Atlanta as a hotspot for groups, with a focus on the Midwest, Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia markets. Hamel will also represent ACVB at trade shows and coordinate the participation of the organization’s partners. Previously, Hamel worked as senior sales enthusiast at Canopy by Hilton Atlanta Midtown.

Taylor Fry and Diego Vervloet

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) has appointed Taylor Fry and Diego Vervloet to its convention sales and services department. Fry has been named director of national accounts. Fry will be responsible for booking business into the Miami Beach Convention Center, as well as generating additional room night agreements for Greater Miami and Miami Beach properties. Fry, who is based on the West Coast, will help grow relationships in the region while also managing West Coast convention business opportunities with national associations and corporate clients.

Vervloet has joined GMCVB as meeting and convention services manager. He will be responsible for servicing the organization’s current and prospective business, as well as ensuring seamless destination experiences for clients and attendees. Vervloet has more than 15 years of event and meeting planner experience, and most recently worked as director of events, partnerships, and programming at Orion Haus.

Mike Moyer

Mike Moyer has joined Access TCA as senior director of client services. Moyer, who has more than 25 years of exhibit industry experience, joined the Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association a decade ago and has continued working with other association members to create healthcare-specific content.