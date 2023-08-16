Score Big with a Meeting in Greater Lansing

Fall is a special time of year in Greater Lansing. While the leaves turn golden and red, everyone roots for the green and white—the Michigan State Spartans.

The excitement of Big Ten conference football spreads from Spartan Stadium in East Lansing to the state capital of Lansing, just three miles away. And as fans are flocking to home games, planners are scoring big with meetings in Greater Lansing.

In fact, the Greater Lansing Convention & Visitors Bureau has made it easier than ever for meeting planners from Michigan State University (MSU) to plan successful events in the area. Last year, the CVB created “Spartan Meetings in the 517,” featuring a private Facebook group that includes more than 440 MSU meeting planners. The group promotes idea-sharing, with members recommending vendors, brainstorming conference theme ideas, sharing attendance-building tips and more.

“The Facebook group has served as a great resource to create synergies and collaborations,” says David Buckenberger, CDME, CMP, CTA, senior vice president of business development for the Greater Lansing CVB. Recently, for example, the CVB arranged for group members to take a hard-hat tour of the soon-to-open Hyatt House and AC Hotel by Marriott, a dual-branded hotel in Lansing.

The Greater Lansing CVB serves as a winning playbook for all planners, connecting you to businesses throughout Greater Lansing. The experienced staff will also help you find the right accommodations for your group among Greater Lansing’s 5,000-plus hotel rooms.

Hotels with meeting space near the university, for example, include the on-campus Kellogg Hotel & Conference Center; and—in downtown East Lansing—the MSU-themed Graduate East Lansing and the Marriott East Lansing at University Place.

To learn more about winning over attendees with a meeting in Greater Lansing, visit www.lansing.org/choose-lansing.