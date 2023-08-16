Here We Go! Choose Anaheim as Your Meeting Destination

If your mind instantly goes to Disneyland ® Resort when you think of hosting an event in Anaheim, you’ve got so much more to discover. Located in the heart of southern California and ranked 4th safest city in the US, Anaheim might just surprise your attendees with all it has to offer.

Largest convention center on the West Coast

Boasting 1.8 million square feet of total facility space—including 200K square feet of outdoor event space; several versatile ballrooms; arena seating for 7,500; and one million square feet of exhibit space—the Anaheim Convention Center (ACC) can handle even the largest of mega-events and trade shows. A recently completed $190 million expansion means unrivaled flexibility, amenities, and LEED-certified sustainability.

Walkability and versatility

The Anaheim Resort™ district offers hotels, meeting spaces, dining options, shopping, and nightlife all within easy walking distance. And with 280 sunny days each year, this city truly invites your guests to leave the car behind.

Plazas outside the ACC link to four world-class hotels—the Anaheim Marriott, Hilton Anaheim, Sheraton Park Hotel at the Anaheim Resort and Westin Anaheim Resort—offering more than 3,700 hotel rooms plus luxurious function space.

But if you don’t find what you need right there, there are also stunning meeting spaces to choose from in Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Irvine, Garden Grove and other nearby Orange County locations.

Unbeatable attractions

For entertainment between and after events, Disneyland ® Resort is, of course, the mainstay, but amusement-seekers might also try Disney California Adventure ® Park or Knott’s Berry Farm®, or head to nearby Universal Studios HollywoodSM or LEGOLAND® California. Sports fans can visit Angel Stadium for baseball or the Honda Center to watch the Ducks during hockey season. And Orange County’s world-renowned beaches—for catching a wave or just some rays—are not to be missed.

Ready to plan your next meeting in Anaheim? Visit us here.