No Car, No Problem: Navigating Anaheim with Ease

Connectivity is key when it comes to choosing where to meet, and when a destination also is easy to reach and safe to navigate, that bolsters the appeal of the event even more. Connectivity is just one of many areas where Anaheim shines, because here, traveling without a car is not a problem. Thanks to multiple airports, an extensive public transportation system, and plenty of rideshare options, Anaheim and Orange County are easy to get to and get around in for event-goers. Here’s what meeting planners should know about planning their next event in Anaheim.

Major Airlift

Event-goers headed to Anaheim have four airports to choose from, with robust flight service available at each. Located just 25 minutes outside of Anaheim, John Wayne Airport-Orange County Airport (SNA) is an ideal option for reaching any of the area’s major attractions, including the beach, Disneyland Resort, and Anaheim Convention Center. Long Beach Airport (LGB) and Ontario International Airport (ONT) are also easily accessible, while Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), the largest airport in the area, offers ample access with service from more than 50 domestic and international airlines.

No matter where attendees land, they’ll find extensive, public and private ground transportation options that take the headache out of reaching their final destination. The Karmel Shuttle, for example, offers transfers to/from local airports and the Long Beach Cruise Terminal, as well as coach bus tours, while Anaheim Town Car Services offers private, first-class transportation throughout Southern California. Other transportation companies that partner with Visit Anaheim can be found on the Visit Anaheim website.





Exploring Anaheim and Beyond

Located next to the iconic Anaheim Angels Stadium, the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center (ARTIC) makes it easy for visitors to explore Anaheim and large swaths of Southern California via rail, bus, taxi, and other travel services.

From this central hub, travelers can use the Metrolink train to navigate several counties throughout SoCal, or hop on Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner for a scenic ride south to San Diego or north to San Luis Obispo. Visitors can also access two bus systems from this central location. The Anaheim Regional Transportation’s 20 bus routes serve hotels near Anaheim’s biggest attractions, including Disneyland Resort, Knott’s Berry Farm, and Angel Stadium. Meanwhile, the Orange County Transportation Authority’s bus routes serve Orange County, as well as offers ACCESS Shared-Ride Service for those with physical disabilities or limitations.

In addition, the FRAN — Free Rides Around the Neighborhood — shuttle serves Center City, one of the city’s most popular neighborhoods, with rides that are easy to hail via app.

For meeting planners concerned about connectivity, Anaheim has all the bases covered, offering groups convenient and seamless travels, regardless of their preferred mode of transportation.