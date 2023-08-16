Enhance Your Meeting With Omaha’s Elevated Dining Scene

In Omaha you expect great beef, be it a steak, award-winning burger or the original Reuben sandwich. But that’s just the beginning of the culinary story. These days there are also bragging rights for unique food halls, where you can find everything from lobster and sushi rolls, crepes, ramen, fried chicken, sweet potato pie ice cream and beyond, as well as vegan eateries, Cajun, French, and a cornucopia of creative cuisine around town. Farm Fresh has new meaning in this agri-centric city. You’re also in good luck if you have a sweet tooth and like a cold one. Omaha is home to more than a dozen craft breweries and decadent desserts like the peanut butter candy bar cheesecake at Modern Love.

A big part of any convention or meeting isn’t just what happens during sessions, but around the table. Breaking bread builds relationships and there’s nothing like great food to set the mood for business and pleasure. Omaha’s buzzy food scene is one reason to put Omaha on the list of top contenders for where your next event will be.

In a city rich with places to eat, these are just a few of the must-try restaurants. Railcar Modern American Kitchen is noted for its lemon ricotta pancakes and smoked salmon hash. This is a go-to for brunch. The burgers at Block 16 win awards, and people line up out the door to get one. You’ll want to find out what all the fuss is about. Hint: it’s the secret sauce. Their Gangsta Fries are the stuff of legend. They’re covered in green onions and pork rinds and drizzled with chipotle sauce. Le Voltaire is all things French. Try the Quiche Lorraine and Truffle Frites. Another favorite is California Tacos & More with their house-made fried “puffy” tacos. As for those legendary steaks, The Drover is famous for its whiskey marinated Certified Angus Beef, and Omaha Prime and Johnny’s Café should also top your list.

For more information and to plan a site visit, go to www.visitomaha.com/meetings.