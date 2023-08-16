Discover the Meaningful Sustainability Efforts in Greater Miami and Miami Beach

The Greater Miami area is known for beautiful beaches, a thriving cultural scene, and as a global, cosmopolitan destination. The Greater Miami and Miami Beach region is also making great strides in sustainability practices.

For meeting planners who are looking to include sustainable elements in their events, there are various recent efforts to consider.

When it comes to transportation, Miami International Airport is the site of the largest energy conservation initiative in Florida through a partnership with Florida Power & Light (FPL) called the Sustainability Project. It is focused on enhancements including energy-efficient lighting, ventilation and air conditioning.

For attendees who want to get around town without using cars, there are various public transit options as well, including the Brightline train, Metrorail/Metromover, buses, bicycles and a free trolley system.

In the accommodations arena, the area features more than two dozen hotels recognized as Green Lodging properties, earning the designation that shows a commitment to conserving natural resources. The properties include the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel Miami, Intercontinental Miami, and The Palms Hotel & Spa, which has Green Globe Certification. A full list of Green Lodging properties can be found here.

The Miami Beach Convention Center is LEED Silver certified and its food and beverage vendor, Sodexo, offers sustainable food options and uses ingredients from an on-site herb and vegetable garden. The facility also has a robust composting program. After their events, convention organizers and attendees can participate in a program to donate items to help the environment and benefit the Greater Miami community.

Meeting attendees can enjoy eco-adventure tours that offer great team-building activities including kayaking, snorkeling, hiking tours and ocean conservation classes. Or, if they’re interested in seeing many different types of animals, they may want to visit Zoo Miami, which is involved in more than 30 global conservation programs.

In addition, the Miami City Commission has a greenhouse gas reduction plan called Miami Forever Carbon Neutral that is aimed at carbon neutrality by 2050, and there is a Slow Food Miami organization that embraces growers and artisan food makers who use sustainable methods and respect the environment.

