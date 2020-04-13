Author: Curt Wagner

During a recent PCMA webinar, “Conquer the Fear: Adapting to the New Normal,” BrainAMPED research group founder Sara Ross offered viewers her best practices for taking care of their emotions and showing empathy to others during the uncertain times we’re living in. She then asked them to share what is helping them adapt to their new normal.

Ross told her audience that they should expect to experience emotional ups and downs while adjusting to working from home and practicing social distancing. And depending how long the COVID-19 crisis lasts, we may yet feel more loss, frustration, and sadness.

But there are ways to relieve the pressure of the situation by giving yourself permission to feel the way you feel, Ross said. You can watch her explain those strategies in webinar at PCMA. She also addressed the issue in a recent Convene interview in which she discussed the link between our emotions and our behavior during a crisis.

Ross then asked viewers to share in the chat section their answers to the following question: What is the one thing that you believe will help you to adapt to a “new normal” and make you stronger for the “next normal?”

Some viewers brought up Ross’s own idea of granting compassion to ourselves and understanding that we all will react emotionally to the situation. It’s also important to extend empathy to others and be aware — without judging — that people react in different ways than we do.

Here’s what other webinar participants had to say:

It’s okay to not be okay, and to postpone some calls and check-ins for another day. You cannot help support others in every moment!

First three and then me! (Let three people in a meeting speak first and then [I] speak if my point wasn’t brought up already and/or if I still think it’s an important point to make.) I have a habit of not thinking before I speak.

Spread positivity and hope.

I am putting [the cell phone] down at 7 vs. [having it] all night.

It’s so hard not to feel tethered to your device 24/7. For my sanity, I have had to establish boundaries.

Practice mental breaks, grant grace.

Listen more.

Practice patience.

[Finding] buffers to combat anxiety, fear, and stress. Those strategies were really helpful to find ways to stay positive and keep excitement.

Stay empathetic.

Find time for self-care.

Be more curious and less judgmental.

Try not to take everything personally.

I need to make my joy list of all the items that make me grateful to be home. As well as, understanding that I am not alone in feeling the way that I am.

Don’t compare your productivity or energy levels to anyone else.

Having my ESA (emotional support animal) at home to help me throughout the day.

I’m not spending two or three evenings every week entertaining clients [and thus, I’m not] missing family meals.

Curt Wagner is an associate editor at Convene.

