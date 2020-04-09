Webinar: Conquer the Fear: Adapting to the New Normal

 

The industry is experiencing a new normal – working from home. People are turning their living spaces into home offices, and they are not always alone. Whether you live with other people or alone, have a pet or not, the environment is new, and can be challenging. Listen as Sara Ross talks through some strategies and best practices for working from home and keeping yourself on track in these uncharted waters.

PCMA is an Approved CAE Provider & CMP Preferred Vendor.

Information

  • Duration: 01:04:12
  • Date: 04/09/2020
  • Speaker:
         

CMP Certification

  • EIC Status: Submitted
  • CMP-IS Domain: E. Human Resources
  • Clock Hours: 1.0
April 9, 2020

