Event Venues Are Caring for the Ill and Helping the Helpers

When the Army Corps of Engineers knocked, Javits Center President and CEO Alan Steel was ready. “Basically, when I first met with the Army Corps of Engineers, I said to them, ‘We do this every day. We’re in the event business. At Javits, we do 175 events every year, so you’re just really another event for us,’” Steel recently told Convene. The can-do attitude was routine. The event wasn’t: The Army was going to transform the convention center into a temporary hospital to help care for the ill during the COVID-19 outbreak.

All that was necessary, Steel said, was for the Army to tell him what it needed. Today, the 1,000-bed Jacob K. Javits Convention Center field hospital is open and serving lower-severity COVID-19 cases, according to media reports.

With traditional events paused during the crisis, convention centers and other event venues from New York to Vancouver to Berlin are providing relief — or standing by to provide relief — for overburdened hospitals. Others are sheltering the homeless. And it’s not just conventions centers. Hotels are offering shelter to health-care and other front-line workers.

Here are some of the ways the industry is stepping up to help in the fight and care for those caring for the rest of us: