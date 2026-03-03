Subscribe to Convene. Want deep-dive insights on events delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters.

What was the biggest misconception you had about the events industry before you joined?

Before entering the events industry, I assumed accessibility and universal experience were built in from the very beginning. I wasn’t fully aware of how distinct and complex the events industry truly is. My partner and I didn’t originally build our product for live events; we created it to improve everyday communication for Deaf and hard-of-hearing people like me. When users began using the app at live events and event organizers started reaching out, we clearly saw the gap and realized we needed to pivot to solve that problem. We also discovered that many solutions not designed for accessibility are often used simply to check a box, and that knowledge around accessibility and universal design is still lacking. Many people do not fully understand the difference between the two. In live events, both digital and physical accessibility are critical and deeply connected. If accessibility is missed in one area, it often impacts the entire experience. Most attendees won’t ask for accessibility accommodations; it simply needs to be available. You’d be surprised by how many people benefit from it.

What is an opportunity and/or challenge you see on the horizon for event professionals in the coming year? How will you respond?

I see a lot of opportunity for innovation in the events industry over the coming year. I expect more startups to enter the space, and honestly, that excites me. It pushes existing organizations to evolve, be more creative, and think differently about how they use technology, including AI.

For us, the focus is staying up to date while always prioritizing user experience. We’re intentional about how we use new technology and leverage AI, without chasing noise or trends for the sake of it. At the end of the day, it’s about building experiences that actually work for people and make events better and more accessible.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received — from someone inside or outside of the events industry?

A piece of advice that someone received and shared with me and my business partner: If you want to work at a startup, you have to be either really good at writing emails or coding, because you have to sell something to people who have never heard of you before. Don’t get discouraged! For me, that strength is writing emails, and for my business partner, it’s coding. That balance has been essential to building what we have today.