Industry Mourns Passing of Lenay Gore

Lenay Gore retired from the events industry four years ago and moved to Daytona Beach, Florida, after an 18-year career at American Public Transportation Association (APTA) as director and then senior director of meetings and tradeshows. Prior to that, she was director of national accounts at the San Diego Convention Corporation and also worked from 1997 to 2003 as director of national sales for what is now Destination DC.

Gore was an active member of PCMA and a member of the PCMA Foundation Legacy Society. She also was a dedicated IAEE member, serving on almost every committee of the association at both the national and chapter levels. She received the IAEE Distinguished Service Award in 2009 and was named the 2022 IAEE Woman of Achievement. According to an article about her in IAEE, while in her leadership role at APTA, she acted as a staff leader for an all-staff mentoring group as well as serving as founding staff member of the association’s Internal Diversity and Inclusion Council. “One should always set others up for success,” she told IAEE. “By sharing knowledge, contacts, and opportunities with others, you will help them succeed. By the same token, learn from them.”

“I am saddened to hear of Lenay’s passing,” said PCMA and CEMA President & CEO Sherrif Karamat. “She was a big part of PCMA and exemplified what it means to give back to the industry. We’ve lost an icon.”

Return to this page for memorial details as they become available.