Human Connection Is the Glue

The results of the 2026 EMEA Engagement Survey for business events professionals are in, revealing how organizers and suppliers are prioritizing creating stronger interpersonal bonds in an increasingly fractured and AI-driven world.

Author: Michelle Russell

The primary thing business events professional respondents to the 2026 EMEA Engagement Survey said they will focus on in the coming year — connection and building relationships — tracks with what other sources have identified as a key business and societal trend. Have a look:

“The events landscape of 2026 will be defined by a critical paradox: As digital interactions become easier and AI makes virtual engagement more sophisticated, the value of genuine human connection becomes exponentially more precious.” — Worldcom Public Relations Group

“As AI floods marketing with speed and scale, real competitive advantage in 2026 will come from doubling down on trust, empathy, and human connection.” — MarTech

“As a business leader, if you want to start strong in 2026, double down on human connection. Most of the attention right now is on technology platforms, AI, automation, and data-driven decisions. Paradoxically, the real edge in 2026 will come from human-to-human capability — the relational and emotional skills that technology cannot replicate. This is where human connection becomes a strategic differentiator.” — Elisa Mallis, global vice president of research and innovation at Center for Creative Leadership, writing in Forbes

McKinsey Global Institute’s recent report “shows that interpersonal … and judgment-based strengths remain essential even as automation expands. These human-centric abilities matter most in roles that require navigating uncertainty, coordinating across teams, supporting employees, and building client relationships.” — Samantha Madhosingh, Ph.D., executive coach, writing in Forbes

When 272 business events professionals were asked to pick their organization’s three key priorities, human connection was their most popular choice, chosen by 39 percent (up 6 points from last year’s survey) — which not only speaks to their own goals in their jobs but also to the larger work they do in convening people face to face. The next-most popular response was innovation, business model evolution, and value proposition, chosen by 29 percent of survey takers, reflecting an awareness of the need to creatively adapt in a rapidly changing geopolitical and economic environment. And no surprise, AI — in the workplace, strategy, governance, and workforce readiness — also was top of mind (at 27 percent).

Coming in fourth place was data, insights, and measurement for decision-making (23 percent), followed by strategic partnerships and ecosystem collaboration (20 percent). A focus on financial resilience, revenue models, and forecasting was matched by a concentration on community — being relevant, and retaining and growing audiences.



Further down the list: Professionals are balancing the weight of geopolitical, economic, and regulatory uncertainty, while still aiming to accomplish sustainability and environmental, societal, and governance (ESG) goals.

Seeking Skillsets

In terms of the capabilities they are seeking to develop in the coming year, AI once again rose to the top — mastering AI tools to simplify event management and boost operational efficiency. The second-most sought-after skill is strategic leadership and management. Respondents said they are interested in developing advanced leadership capabilities to navigate change and drive organizational success in a global context with cross-culture sensitivity. Data-driven decision making to inform strategic planning and demonstrate event value was the third top skill respondents want to pursue. Coming in fourth is innovative event design — creating experiences that captivate audiences across physical and digital platforms. And rounding out the top five: cultivating robust, long-term partnerships to drive business growth.



Looking at differences and similarities between organizer and supplier respondents, the top two skill-development goals — AI and leadership — were shared by both. But organizers said innovative event design was third on their list, followed by business intuition and financial strategy — negotiation skills, financial analysis, ROI, and procurement. In fifth place for both organizers and suppliers: adaptability and continuous learning. But suppliers are zeroing in on data analysis and digital marketing as their third and fourth priorities when it comes to developing skills.

Time-Starved

When asked what would help them to overcome their challenges, “more time” was the most often-cited sentiment. AI came up as a solution next most often, followed by training, education, and workshops. And once again, respondents returned to the theme of connection as being key to addressing issues: networking, relationships, and peer-to-peer sharing appeared often as responses to the open-ended question.

In a similar vein, when asked what stops these event professionals regularly and slows them down, a lack of time and corresponding workload came up most often. Respondents were also frustrated by bureaucracy and complex approval processes, insufficient time to focus, limited resources, and a last-minute culture. Other dysfunctional practices also were mentioned: misaligned priorities across teams, administration, lack of communication, and tech-integration challenges.

Events for Event Organizers

When asked what they would like to see more of at the industry events they attend, events professionals had a long wish list:

AI-powered matchmaking and networking

Hands-on workshops and demonstrations

Real-world case studies and problem-solving sessions

First-timer integration initiatives

Interactive tech showcases

Balanced programming with time to decompress

More free connection time

Emerging technologies with potential event applications

Quiet zones and digital detox areas

Creative use of event spaces and local culture

Interdisciplinary approaches to problem-solving, including insights from other industries (see Taking an Interdisciplinary Approach below)

Mentorship Programs

What they like to see at industry events:

We can only hope they put what they want to experience themselves into practice for their own stakeholders and audiences.

Who They Are

Out of the 272 professionals who responded to the survey, conducted in January and early February, 72 percent are from Europe, 16 percent from North America, and 4 percent each from Africa and the Middle East. This year’s results also include input from a handful of respondents each in the LATAM and APAC regions. The largest percentage of respondents (19 percent) work for organizations that are in the PCO/meeting planner/DMC category, followed by associations and hotels (13 percent each), CVBs (11 percent), and corporate (10 percent). Eight percent identified as consultants and 7 percent more generally as event suppliers.



The respondents had an average of 17 years of experience: Nearly half (48 percent) had worked more than 20 years in the business events industry; 23 percent had 11-19 years of experience; 13 percent, 7-10 years; 6 percent, 4-6 years; and 10 percent were newcomers (0-3 years).



In terms of their roles, the greatest number of respondents fell into the manager category (38 percent), followed by director (24 percent), and CEO/owner (18 percent). Six percent said they were at the SVP/VP level, and 10 percent identified as assistants/ associates/ coordinators, which aligns with the previous data point that one out of 10 survey participants have spent fewer than four years in the industry. Thirteen percent of respondents identify as the next-gen contingent of the workforce (30 years old or younger).

Taking an interdisciplinary Approach

Technology, IT, and AI tops the list of industries respondents said they would like to learn from. A business events industry–adjacent sector, hospitality and tourism, came next, followed by:

Entertainment and media

Creative industries (including advertising, design, and arts)

Financial services

Health care and life sciences

Sports

Marketing and advertising

Professional services (consulting, legal, accounting)

Retail and e-commerce

Michelle Russell is editor in chief of Convene