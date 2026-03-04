People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Stuart Ruff-Lyon, CMP, DES

The Risk and Insurance Management Society has promoted Stuart Ruff-Lyon to chief commercial officer. He has been with RIMS for more than 13 years and was most recently chief events and sales officer. In his new role, Ruff-Lyon will oversee the organization’s events, marketing, and sales.

Katy Zamesnik

The Austin Convention Center has named Katy Zamesnik as its interim director following the retirement of Trisha Tatro. She previously served as deputy director and over the last six years held several executive roles at the center. Since joining the City of Austin in 2011, Zamesnik has held other key leadership roles, including oversight of the management of the City’s 2018 General Obligation Bond program. She was also an integral part of the executive staff in the Office of the Chief Financial Officer, where she supported the Austin Convention Center expansion proposal and guided major financial planning efforts.

Lars Wismer

Messe Düsseldorf has appointed Lars Wismer as its regional head for Asia. In this new role he will capitalize on many years of experience in the events industry, including working at Messe Düsseldorf as a senior project manager from 1999 to 2015.