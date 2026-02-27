From how an artist-in-residence deepened engagement at an association meeting, to Chef Andrew Cooper’s approach to reducing food waste, to key takeaways from Convene 4 Climate on collaboration and measurement — here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

🎙️ Convene Article: An Artist in Residence Inspired Deeper Connections at This Association’s Annual Meeting

How a First Nations artist’s live carving sparked a four-day-long conversation at an International Academy of Trial Lawyers meeting. Written and read by Barbara Palmer, deputy editor at Convene.

🎙️ Convene Series: From Waste to Wonder—Chef Andrew Cooper’s Recipe for a Greener Kitchen

In this episode, Andrew Cooper, Executive Chef at La Quinta Resort & Club and Pyramid Global Hospitality’s 2025 Manager of the Year, shares how sustainability, storytelling, and creativity go hand in hand in a luxury kitchen. From transforming food waste with the Orca, to creating “Is This Really Vegan?” menus that surprise even meat lovers, Chef Andrew shows how sustainability can inspire—not limit—culinary innovation. He also explains how local sourcing, chef empowerment, and storytelling are helping La Quinta redefine what luxury dining means today.

🎙️ Convene Interview: Convene 4 Climate – Key Takeaways on Collaboration, Measurement, and Industry Transformation

In this episode, we break down the biggest takeaways from Convene 4 Climate — from the growing hunger for collaboration to the need for clearer data, unified standards, and a mindset shift toward innovation‑driven sustainability. Joining the conversation are three leaders helping shape that future: Rachael Riggs, General Manager of Environmental Strategy at Maritz, known for her work in ESG strategy, carbon reporting, and wellbeing‑centered event design; Kit Lykketoft, Director of the Copenhagen Convention Bureau, whose career spans social innovation, city‑level transformation, and advancing sustainable, legacy‑driven events; and Tanya Popeau, PCMA’s Head of Global Sustainability, a former UN advisor with deep expertise in using innovation to drive systemic change. Together, they share what inspired them in Rotterdam — and what the business events industry needs next to translate ambition into meaningful climate action.

