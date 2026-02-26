Think Bold and Meet Bolder in Dallas

Dallas isn’t just growing, it’s soaring with a globally recognized culinary scene, vibrant Arts District, and thriving nightlife. The sky’s the limit when you meet in Dallas—literally. Constantly upping its hotel game, the city is dotted with newly renovated venues that will impress, inspire, and perform with that signature Dallas swagger.

Renaissance Dallas

Towering over the Design District, The Renaissance Dallas Hotel makes an architectural statement. The venue offers 484 refreshed guest rooms and suites, plus nearly 52,000 square feet of flexible, modern event space. Updated infrastructure helps ensure meetings will be seamless—just like the hotel’s panoramic skyline views.

Hilton Anatole

The renowned Hilton Anatole is built to handle meetings at scale; it offers some 1,606 guest rooms and over 600,000 square feet of meeting and event space, so planners can think big. Attendees can gather surrounded by museum-worthy Asian Art; mingle across an array of restaurants and bars; and unwind at the seven-acre JadeWaters Resort Pool complex.

Adolphus

The Adolphus has been doing Dallas luxury longer than most cities have had street signs, and it now boasts a sleek new renovation. Still dripping with history, the hotel offers 407 guest rooms; the iconic French Room; a rooftop pool; and event spaces that have welcomed everyone from presidents to movie stars. Here, the story sells itself, and guests feel like royalty.

Westin Galleria

The award-winning Westin Galleria Dallas offers an elevated meeting experience with 23 flexible meeting rooms and 448 revitalized, retreat-like guest rooms. Its lobby features a chic new cafe, restaurant, and bar. Teams can indulge in the new immersive gastronomic experience, Le Petit Chef, and engage in interactive fun at The Netflix House in the adjacent Galleria Mall. With direct access to shopping, dining, and entertainment, attendees will enjoy the energy and convenience of this unforgettable venue.

Room To Impress

By investing in hotels citywide, Dallas is reinventing the way meetings happen. More than rooms, planners get confidence, efficiency, and the kind of wow-factor that leaves their attendees wanting more. Dallas is taking bold and turning it even bolder.