People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Gary Shapiro

Consumer Technology Association (CTA) President and CEO Gary Shapiro has announced that he will retire this spring. Shapiro’s leadership helped CTA establish itself as an independent association as the show grew in influence and popularity. He also helped to create the CTA Foundation, which is focused on tech for older adults and those with disabilities, and a $15 million fund focused on elevating underrepresented founders, entrepreneurs, and diverse leadership teams. Kinsey Fabrizio will step into Shapiro’s shoes at CES on May 1.

Brandt Krueger

EventMobi has appointed Brandt Krueger as director of industry relations and partnerships. In this newly created role, he will shape EventMobi’s industry content strategy, build and deepen partnerships with meetings and events stakeholders, and help event professionals navigate the rapidly evolving event technology landscape. Krueger brings three decades of industry experience to EventMobi. He is the author of the most recent edition of the MPI Hybrid Meetings Playbook and through his work with the Event Leadership Institute helped train more than 4,000 event professionals.

Marc Solis

VenuWorks has named Marc Solis as executive director of the Fresno Convention and Entertainment Center. He joins as Fresno’s new VenuWorks and ATG Entertainment co-management model takes effect. Under this new structure, VenuWorks leads overall operations — executive leadership, convention sales, finance, marketing, sponsorship development, events, security, and food and beverage — while ATG Entertainment leads programming for the Saroyan Theatre and oversees ATG Ticketing services for the FCEC complex. In his new role, Solis also oversees the Fresno Convention Center, Saroyan Theatre, Selland Arena, and Valdez Hall.

Melinda Sligar

Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront has appointed Melinda Sligar as sales manager. She will oversee meetings and events at the hotel and provide clients with the tools, spaces, and support needed to bring their events to life. Sligar began her career at Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress before completing the Corporate Manager in Training Program in Events at Hyatt Regency Chicago and advanced through roles as a small market manager and mid-market manager before transferring to Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront.