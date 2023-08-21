Relationships are Key to Growth for OVG360

What makes one venue management company stand out from the rest? If you ask the team at Oak View Group’s OVG360, they’ll tell you it’s the relationships they nurture that make the difference.

With a goal to serve as disruptors to the status quo, Oak View Group founders Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff brought sports and music industry relationships to the enterprise, leveraging wide-ranging partnerships and a roster of top industry experts to deliver unmatched service. During its mercurial growth, the company keeps an emphasis on retaining its entrepreneurial spirit while continuing to use collaboration to fuel its success.

The focus on relationships and partnerships has served the company well with OVG360, a full-service venue management and hospitality company. Client-partners have a mutual goal of providing the ultimate guest experience, driving business, and developing a diverse workforce while embracing technology and sustainable operations.

The booking, sales, and marketing teams work together with clients, CVBs and key stakeholders to sell destinations. This valuable collaboration helps spur economic growth locally and allows the authenticity and culture of these communities to be amplified.

The company portfolio includes 60 convention centers throughout North America—for a total of more than 12.5 million square feet of event space—and counting. In the last six months, OVG360 has been awarded 30 new contracts including with Chicago’s renowned McCormick Place, the largest convention center in North America, and Tulsa’s Cox Business Convention Center.

With relationships as the secret sauce, OVG360 is poised for an appetizing future.

Visit oakviewgroup.com to get the scoop on the latest in innovative venue management.