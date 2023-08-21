Newly Expanded Convention Center Rooftop to Bring an Unparalleled Indoor-Outdoor Experience to The Mile-High City


Take in showstopping views from the Colorado Convention Center’s new 20,000 square-foot terrace.

With its easy proximity to hotels, restaurants, culture, and nightlife, Denver’s Colorado Convention Center is already a prime meeting spot. But come late 2023, a stunning rooftop expansion will make it the most user-friendly meeting space in the nation.

Some features to look forward to:

A majestic outdoor venue

As soon as your guests take in the wrap-around views of the snowcapped Rocky Mountains and the downtown Denver skyline, they’ll be glad they made the trip.

The 20,000 square-foot terrace features accordion doors for an integrated indoor-outdoor experience. For crisp days, there are three firepits—perfect for quiet chats and winding down.

Generous and versatile indoor spaces

The 80,000 square-foot Bluebird Ballroom offers 19 breakouts for nearly endless configurations of meeting and ballroom space. Up to 7,500 attendees can be accommodated in general session, and 4,600 for seated dinners. All without any columns to interrupt the flow or views.

The details that make the difference

Your guests will appreciate thoughtful smaller touches, too: A state-of-the-art HVAC system for clean, energy-efficient air; a cutting-edge audio-visual system and exceptional acoustics in the ballroom; a dedicated rooftop kitchen and VIP tasting room, just to name a few.

Visit Cccexpansion.com to learn more about why Denver and the Colorado Convention Center is the place to be for your next meeting or conference.

13,000 Hotel Rooms

within walking distance make the CCC perfect for gatherings of any size

5,280 Feet

in elevation is marked on the Center’s grand staircase, so guests know when they’re officially a mile high.

35,000 Square Feet

of pre-function mingling space in wrap-around rooftop concourse.

August 21, 2023

