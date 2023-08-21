Discover Why Cleveland is The Land of Exceeding Expectations

With the attractions of a first-tier city but the accessibility and friendliness of a more intimate destination, Cleveland — known to locals simply as The Land — may be the Midwest meeting destination you didn’t know you needed.

World class attractions…

Whether it’s a tour of the Cleveland Botanical Garden or a quiet afternoon in the Museum of Contemporary Art, an excursion within a stone’s throw of your meeting offers a great way to unwind. Sports lovers can catch a Guardians, Browns, or Cavaliers game, in baseball, football, or basketball season, respectively— and hockey fans can enjoy the minor league Cleveland Monsters.

The Gateway District is home to a flourishing dining and nightlife scene, so even the most particular foodies will find something to love. And whatever you do, make sure to carve out time for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!

An expanding convention center…

The Huntington Convention Center is already a cutting-edge meeting destination offering more than 475K square feet of prime meeting and event space. By summer of 2024, however,

the center will have completed a $49 million expansion, bringing even more flexible spaces, updated amenities, and easier navigation.

All within an easy walk

The Convention Center is easily accessible to more than 5000 hotel rooms—no transportation required—and a 20-minute walk to most downtown of Cleveland.