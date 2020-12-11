REIMAGINE: PCMA Chapter Presidents Virtual Town Hall

Complete below to access this content

Login with PCMA Sign Up

All organizations are having to rethink and transition into new working models. Why not re-imagine what the future looks like together? The purpose of this program is to bring all PCMA Chapters and PCMA HQ together on one day to provide updates to our communities around a centralized theme as we prepare to re-imagine our traditional ways of operating into 2021.

This will be a town hall format with a moderated discussion among all PCMA chapters and PCMA Headquarters.

Information

  • Duration: 01:00:43
  • Date: 12/10/2020
December 11, 2020

Related Posts