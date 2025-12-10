People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Laura Soto

Visit Cincy recently hired Laura Soto as its new senior sales manager. She will lead the organization’s presence in Chicago and grow national account business for the region. Soto most recently worked with large groups and citywide conventions for the InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile and previously held leadership roles at the Ambassador Chicago. Her experience working directly with major associations, corporations, and third-party firms positions her to connect the region with key decision-makers.

Erik Hudson and Willie J. Williams

Oak View Group, the team behind Alabama’s forthcoming Mobile Arena, has named Erik Hudson as its general manager and Willie J. Williams as its assistant general manager. Beginning in January 2026, both will set to work supporting daily operations, pre-opening planning, staffing, and project coordination for the arena, which is set to open in 2027.

Hudson will also play a key role in Oak View Group’s broader venue strategy, working closely with the Arthur R. Outlaw Mobile Convention Center and the Saenger Theatre to strengthen coordination and elevate the city’s event landscape. He most recently served as general manager of the Mountain America Center and the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Center in Idaho Falls. Before his tenure in Idaho, he held leadership roles in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he oversaw daily arena operations, major concerts, and capital projects.

Williams brings more than 40 years of experience in venue operations, project oversight, and large-scale event support across major sports and entertainment facilities. Previously, he oversaw daily operations for the BOK Center and convention center complex and event-conversion leadership at Philips Arena in Atlanta. Williams has also held key managerial roles at the Pensacola Civic Center.

Dave MacLean

The Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego has named Dave MacLean as its new director of sales and marketing amid a property-wide renovation slated for completion in winter 2026. A longtime Hyatt leader, MacLean will oversee all sales and marketing initiatives, continuing to build on the hotel’s strong partnerships with the San Diego Convention Center, Hyatt’s Salesforce team, national corporate clients, and third-party intermediaries. Most recently, MacLean served as cluster director of commercial services for Grand Hyatt Bali, Hyatt Regency Bali and Andaz Bali, where he managed sales operations across the three properties.