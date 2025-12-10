Using AI Tools to Find Patterns in Registration Data

Author: Barbara Palmer

Some trends in the timing of event registrations are fairly predictable, said event technology and marketing consultant Nick Borelli. For example, there’s a correlation between years of membership in an organization or years attending an event to early registration.

Prospective attendees with certain senior-level job titles — who are more concerned about the opportunity costs of being out of the office and are less sensitive to price — along with first-time attendees and those within driving distance of events are more likely to register late. And, according to Maritz’s 2024 “Registration Insights Report,” attendees in sectors that are made up of “rule-followers” — such as education, health care, legal, or financial professionals — are less likely to register late.

People often ask Borelli to “just tell them the patterns” behind event registration and how and when to best reach different segments. His answer: “It depends. From industry to industry, it’s very different,” depending on specific events and attendee bases. There are macro trends that emerge from large-scale studies of event registration data, he said, but they “still pale in comparison to analyzing your own data.”

Barbara Palmer is Convene’s deputy editor.

