People on the Move

Shirley Del Carpio

Destination DC has promoted Shirley Del Carpio to director of sales. In her new role, she will lead the convention sales team to achieve and exceed revenue goals, develop strategies to position Washington, DC as a top global meetings destination, and strengthen partnerships with Events DC, hotels, and industry stakeholders. Del Carpio brings more than 20 years of hospitality and convention sales experience to the role. She joined Destination DC in 2021 as a senior national account director and previously held leadership roles with Hyatt, Hilton, and Marriott.

Haley Cornell

The Charlotte Convention Center has promoted Haley Cornell to senior event manager after more than a decade of experience working across venue operations, event services, and client relations. Cornell previously held leadership roles at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center and the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, where she oversaw conventions, corporate events, and trade shows.

Kevin Holland

The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau has named Kevin Holland as its new national accounts manager for the DMV market. In addition to managing accounts with across the DC, Maryland, and Virginia region, Holland will also support the sales efforts of PHL Diversity, a business division focused on connecting meeting planners to local diverse businesses and suppliers, as well as to community leaders who can help facilitate community engagement programs or serve as speakers and experts. Previously, Holland served as national sales manager for Richmond Regional Tourism and regional director of sales for Kalyan Hospitality.