Looking Ahead at Your Meetings Calendar? Say Yes to Columbus

As the year draws to a close, the holidays aren’t the only thing on your mind. You’ve also got a slate of meetings and events in the coming year (or the next few!), and it’s time to get planning. If your ideal destination is accessible, friendly, and promises both a smooth meeting experience and the energy that comes with investment and industry growth, take a look at Columbus.

The fastest growing city in the Midwest, Columbus was named a Top Meeting Destination in North America for 2025, by Cvent. The city offers a wide range of venues to accommodate gatherings of all sizes, and is making investments in facilities, hospitality, and transportation that will make it even better in the coming years. Highlights will include the $345-million Merchant Building next to the historic North Market, featuring a 206-room luxury hotel, set to be complete in 2027. And a new terminal at The John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) will expand airport capacity by 51% by 2029. No event calendar is complete without a look at Columbus.