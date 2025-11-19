Why Ottawa is a Smart Choice for Your Next Meeting

A Sponsored Message by Ottawa Tourism


Plan an inspiring meeting in Ottawa, Canada’s smartest city.

Ottawa, Canada’s capital city, is not only a vibrant cultural destination and an excellent choice for those prioritizing sustainable, purpose-driven events—it’s also a hub for knowledge-based industries. With a vibrant and growing tech sector and multiple universities and colleges, Ottawa’s intellectual capital credentials are competitive on a global scale, so you can expect ready access to subject-matter experts, panelists, innovative offsite programs, and more. Take a look at why Ottawa is a truly smart destination for your next meeting.

Ready to plan your next event in Ottawa? Smart choice. Contact Nicholas Litt Manager, Business Events, or visit us here.

November 19, 2025

