Why Ottawa is a Smart Choice for Your Next Meeting

Ottawa, Canada’s capital city, is not only a vibrant cultural destination and an excellent choice for those prioritizing sustainable, purpose-driven events—it’s also a hub for knowledge-based industries. With a vibrant and growing tech sector and multiple universities and colleges, Ottawa’s intellectual capital credentials are competitive on a global scale, so you can expect ready access to subject-matter experts, panelists, innovative offsite programs, and more. Take a look at why Ottawa is a truly smart destination for your next meeting.