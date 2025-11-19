Design Your Meeting, Austin-Style: A City Built for Connection

Austin isn’t just a place to meet, it’s a place to connect. Known for its creative energy and collaborative culture, this Texas capital is redefining what a meeting destination can be. With the Austin Convention Center undergoing a major expansion through early 2029, the destination is embracing a “city-as-a-venue” model that uses Austin itself as the meeting campus.

Through Visit Austin’s expert guidance, planners can mix and match from more than 1 million square feet of hotel meeting space and 50,000 rooms citywide to craft seamless, multi-site experiences. Whether it’s an outdoor session in a shaded courtyard, a strategy break at a MICHELIN-recognized restaurant, or a closing reception soundtracked by a local live band, this city makes connection feel effortless.

In fact, Austin earned the most 2025 MICHELIN Guide recognitions in Texas: 53 total, across 49 restaurants. Attendees can experience one-of-a-kind dining between sessions, and planners can tap top local chefs to cater unforgettable events.

Accessibility is another Austin advantage. The award-winning Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) offers more than 75 nonstop flights and is just 15 minutes from downtown, so getting here is as easy as staying inspired once you arrive.

From its thriving music scene and innovation-driven economy to its walkable downtown and ever-evolving skyline, Austin continues to set new standards. With Visit Austin as your partner, you’re not just booking a venue, you’re designing an experience that reflects the city’s creative soul.