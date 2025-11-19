Festive, Convenient, Worry-Free: Santa Clara’s Holiday-Season Convention Campus

When timelines are tight and expectations are high, Santa Clara makes December meetings effortless. Just minutes from San Jose International Airport (SJC), and within easy reach of San Francisco and Oakland, this heart-of-Silicon-Valley city blends innovation, convenience, and hospitality into one compact, highly accessible convention campus.

At the center is the Santa Clara Convention Center, offering more than 300,000 square feet of flexible, customizable meeting space paired with a collection of more than 3,100 guest rooms conveniently located nearby. Add seamless connectivity via light rail, free parking, and abundant rideshare options, and your attendees can move between sessions, receptions, and off-site venues without missing a beat.

This connected campus provides easy access to some of the Bay Area’s most dynamic off-site options—from Levi’s® Stadium, home of Super Bowl LX and FIFA World Cup 26™ events, to the Triton Museum of Art, California’s Great America, and countless dining destinations showcasing Santa Clara’s globally inspired food scene. (Note: California’s Great America operates seasonally, April through October.)

Clean, safe streets and an impeccably maintained cityscape make Santa Clara as stress-free as it is stimulating. Planners can preview venues and floorplans through interactive 360-degree tours, streamlining decision-making from anywhere in the world. And when it’s time to unwind, nearby beaches, wineries, and day-trip destinations keep attendees energized and inspired.

In Santa Clara, innovation isn’t just part of the culture; it’s built into how meetings are planned and experienced. With the passionate team at Discover Santa Clara, planners find a true partner committed to creativity, collaboration, and flawless execution.