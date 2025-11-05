People on the Move

Dan Hayes

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has appointed Dan Hayes as its new chief operating officer. Hayes will lead operations, expansion, and renovation initiatives at the convention center as he oversees the organization’s broader operational strategy and planning. He brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in convention and event venue management, most recently serving as general manager of Utah’s Salt Palace Convention Center and Mountain America Expo Center. As COO, Hayes will oversee the teams responsible for convention services, guest experience, facility operations, maintenance, and energy and utility services.

Brett Horton

The American Hotel & Lodging Association has announced the appointment of Brett Horton as chief advocacy officer. For the past decade, Horton has served as Chief of Staff to U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA). In this newly created role, Horton will oversee AHLA’s comprehensive advocacy, political engagement, and government affairs strategies to advance the hotel industry’s priorities. He will lead AHLA’s direct lobbying efforts, PAC strategy, grassroots engagement, coalition building, and issue advocacy campaigns. Horton will officially join AHLA on December 1, 2025.