From Seth Godin’s take on how events inspire real leadership, to practical ways to cut food waste, reduce carbon, and rethink event giveaways, here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Convene Article: 3 Smart Ways to Reduce Food Waste and Cut Carbon Emissions

From “Meatless Mondays” to “ganging” menus, easy ways to cut the carbon emissions of F&B at events from international science society planner Bel Hanson. Written and read by Barbara Palmer, deputy editor at Convene.

🎙️ Convene Series: Seth Godin on Making Events Magical: Leadership, AI, and the Future of Work

Seth Godin joins the Convene Podcast to challenge how we plan, lead, and measure events. In the first episode for Season 9, he unpacks why events are acts of leadership (not management), how AI should free us from tasks so we can create connection and make decisions, and why “doing your job” isn’t the same as “doing the work.” From enrollment over persuasion to designing transformational experiences, Seth shares practical shifts: start small, take responsibility, and build significance that lasts beyond show day.

🎙️ Convene Talk: Do We Still Need Event Swag? Sustainable Giveaways That Build Connection (and Ditch the Waste)

Is swag still worth it—or just landfill with a logo? In this Talk, the Convene editors debate whether business events need giveaways at all, and what actually delivers value when they do. From “no-swag” charitable gifting and local-maker gift cards to consumables, thoughtful keepsakes, and scent-driven memories, the group shares smart ideas for reducing waste while deepening attendee connection. If you’re rethinking bags, bottles, and branded pens, this episode gives practical alternatives and guardrails.

🎧 Subscribe to the Convene Podcast: