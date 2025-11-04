Tom Ruzsa | PCMA Member Spotlight

What initially led you to becoming involved with PCMA?

I joined PCMA to increase my networking presence in the Chicagoland area.

How has your career developed as a result of being a PCMA member?

I’ve been a member of PCMA for 15 years. The relationships I’ve built through attending GMC PCMA events and PCMA Convening Leaders has been invaluable to me and my career. I’ve had the great fortune of building strong connections and friendships with both colleagues and clients from being a PCMA member.

Why would you tell others it’s important to be involved in PCMA?

You can never have enough people in your network and being involved in PCMA provides you the opportunity to meet people in all stages of their careers and life. It has been beneficial for me and my career.

What do you like to do in your free time?

I like to always be active. I enjoy going to the gym, playing golf, going for walks, anything that keeps me moving. I love to travel whenever I can, and in the fall you will find me on my parents farm sitting in a combine harvesting corn.